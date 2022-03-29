West Virginia Intermediate Court judge resigns, governor’s next steps aren’t clear

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Making sure he has the time to see his children through high school, Wheeling attorney Donald Nickerson announced last week that he was resigning from the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals before the court receives its first case.

Nickerson confirmed Monday that he had resigned from the court, saying it didn’t make economic or personal sense to take a new job that would have him commuting between Wheeling and Charleston as his 14-year-old children start high school.

appointed Nickerson to the court in December, but Nickerson said Monday that, now that the court is going to be largely headquartered in Charleston, it doesn’t make sense for him to split his time and resources among the commute, the work hours and his family…

