West Virginia improves slightly in Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After years of work through the Roads to Prosperity program and a focus on secondary road maintenance, West Virginia moved up slightly in an annual report.

Yet, researchers say more needs done.

According to the 26th edition of the Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report, West Virginia ranks 30th in the nation for overall cost-effectiveness and condition based on federal data from 2019 and 2020.

The state’s rank is an improvement from Reason’s 2020 report where West Virginia ranked 33rd, though it still represents a drop from West Virginia’s 2019 ranking of 16th.

The Reason Foundation, a libertarian think tank that publishes Reason magazine, released its 26th edition of the Annual Highway Report earlier this month…

