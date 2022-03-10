West Virginia House wants to study mental health issues among college students this summer

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates recently passed a resolution asking for an interim joint committee to evaluate the mental health service needs of students in higher education.

House Concurrent Resolution 92 requests the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study assessing and addressing the mental health needs of collegiate students.

The resolution states the mental health of students is an increasing concern that the pandemic has only exasperated, creating additional negative impacts, including burnout, lack of motivation and concentration, anxiety, stress, loss of sleep, eating disorders and depression.

Marshall University Student Body President Alyssa Parks said Tuesday that positive mental health goes hand in hand with students being able to succeed, but the programs are underfunded…

