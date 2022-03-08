West Virginia House ups pay for state troopers in Senate pay raise measure

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates approved Gov. Jim Justice’s pay raise bill Monday that raises pay for teachers and school service personnel, but giving West Virginia State Police troopers a larger bump than included in the bill as it passed over from the state Senate.

The House passed Senate Bill 531, increasing annual salaries of certain state employees, in an unanimous 97-0 vote late Monday morning. The bill heads back to the Senate to concur with the House Finance Committee’s changes to the bill.

Justice proposed a 5% pay raise for all state employees late last year paid out of the general revenue fund beginning in fiscal year 2023 in July. While most pay raises are included in the budget bill, pay raises for teachers, school service personnel, and State Police employees are set by statute and require legislation — such as SB 531 — to increase the pay rates.

While SB 531 still includes the 5% average pay raise for teachers and school service personnel equal to approximately $2,550, the House Finance Committee amended the bill last week to boost State Police trooper and certain civilian forensic lab personnel pay raises to $10,000. The raise is designed to retain and recruit State Police troopers and employees across the state…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2022/03/house-ups-pay-for-state-troopers-in-senate-pay-raise-measure/