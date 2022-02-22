West Virginia House unites behind health issue bill named for delegate’s son

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — For the second time this legislative session, lawmakers united behind a bill to bring awareness of a health issue named for a child of a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The House passed House Bill 4631 Monday afternoon in a unanimous vote, 96-0 with four members absent. The bill now heads to the state Senate for further consideration.

HB 4631 establishes the Demetry Walker bone marrow and peripheral blood stem donation awareness program. The program is named for the son of Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, who died last June at the age of 23 of leukemia.

“(The bill) requires the Bureau of Public Health to post information on its website and create an online brochure providing information concerning bone marrow and peripheral blood stem donation,” explained House Health and Human Resources Committee Chairman Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, who co-sponsored the bill with Walker…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2022/02/west-virginia-house-unites-behind-health-issue-bill-named-for-delegates-son/