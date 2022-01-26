West Virginia House unites behind bill dealing with eating disorders and self-harm

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill personal to a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates that would give training to educators for recognizing eating disorders and other harmful actions passed unanimously Tuesday.

House Bill 4074, requiring schools provide eating disorder and self-harm training for teacher and students, passed 93-0 with seven absent Tuesday afternoon after a delay in floor action due to a fire alarm.

HB 4074, also known as “Meghan’s Law,” is named for Meghan Clark, the 15-year-old daughter of Del. Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, the lead sponsor of the bill.

Educators would need to undergo training every three years. It would also require education of middle and high school students annually to also recognize the signs of eating disorders and self-harm, prevention, and treatment…

