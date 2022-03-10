West Virginia House passes natural gas unitization bill

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After eight years of false starts, a bill dealing with unitization — sometimes called forced pooling or lease integration — could finally make it through the West Virginia Legislature.

The House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 694, relating to oil and natural gas conservation, in a 55-44 vote Wednesday. The bill lost 24 Republicans, and a bipartisan group of six members of the Northern Panhandle delegation were firm “no” votes.

SB 694 is a bill dealing with the property rights of surface owners and farmers as it relates to drilling for natural gas and horizontal wells, which can involve multiple property owners.

The narrow vote was better than a similar bill — House Bill 2688 – that died in a 49-49 tie vote in 2015…

