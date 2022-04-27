West Virginia House passes economic development bill, completing special session

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Taking an extra day, the West Virginia House of Delegates passed the final bill on Gov. Jim Justice’s special session agenda Tuesday.

The House passed Senate Bill 2001, generally relating to funding for infrastructure and economic development projects in the state, in a 76-6 vote with 18 absent or not voting. The bill heads to Justice’s desk next.

But the bill’s fate was in doubt as lawmakers gaveled in Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. In a vote Monday night, a motion to suspend the constitutional rules that require a bill be read three separate days failed 21-66 with 13 absent or not voting. A constitutional rule suspension motion needs a vote of four-fifths of members present…

