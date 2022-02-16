West Virginia House passes 15-week abortion ban bill, fetal body parts bill

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed bills Tuesday creating a 15-week abortion ban and prohibiting the in-state sale of certain fetal body parts.

The House passed House Bill 4004 prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, in a 81-18 vote Tuesday afternoon.

Delegates Brent Boggs, D-Braxton, Nathan Brown, D-Mingo, Ed Evans, D-McDowell, and Ric Griffith, D-Wayne, voted with the Republican majority. Mercer County Republican Delegate Joe Ellington, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist, was the lone no vote in the majority caucus.

Delegates also passed House Bill 4005 banning the sale or collection of fetal body parts within the state under certain conditions in a 82-15 vote. The bill matches a similar federal prohibition on fetal body part sales across state lines…

