West Virginia House of Delegates tries again for constitutional amendment to give Legislature oversight of state Board of Education rule-making

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The House of Delegates is taking a second shot at putting an amendment into the state Constitution to subject state Board of Education rule-making to legislative oversight.

The House adopted HJR 102 on Tuesday and sent it to the Senate.

If the Senate also adopts it, the proposed amendment would go before the voters at the November general election.

The amendment would say, “Under its supervisory duties, the West Virginia Board of Education may promulgate rules or policies which shall be submitted to the Legislature for its review and approval, amendment, or rejection, in whole or in part, in the manner prescribed by general law.” …

