West Virginia House of Delegates, Senate power through bills as deadline looms

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With two days left until the end of the West Virginia Legislature’s 2022 session, the House of Delegates and state Senate spent Thursday working through bills to get them ready for passage by midnight Saturday.

The Senate had 18 bills on third reading that it passed, with 42 bills on second reading and amendment stage. The Senate also adopted a strike-and-insert amendment to Senate Bill 250, the budget bill, in a 32-0 vote.

The bill marries the Senate and House version of the budget with an updated budget adjustment letter sent Thursday to the Legislature by Gov. Jim Justice.

“This strike-and-insert is a compromise between the Senate and the House of Delegates,” explained Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam…

