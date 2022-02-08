West Virginia House of Delegates’ new coalfield communities committee makes no recommendations at meeting



By Mike Tony, mtony[email protected]

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new legislative committee created to develop policy recommendations to revitalize West Virginia’s coal communities did not consider any new legislation Monday.

The Select Committee on Coalfield Communities heard a presentation on National Coal Heritage Area Authority operations from its executive director, and then adjourned.

The committee’s chairman, Delegate Mark Dean, R-Mingo, concluded the meeting by asking members to let him know as soon as possible if there was any legislation they would like to see come before the committee.

“We’ve got one more meeting that we might be able to sneak something out next Monday,” Dean said.

Feb. 15 is the final day to introduce bills in the House of Delegates. …

