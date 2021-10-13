West Virginia House of Delegates committee approves congressional map

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The redistricting committee of the West Virginia House of Delegates adopted a congressional map of its own one day after the state Senate’s redistricting committee approved its own. The differences were marginal.

The House Redistricting Committee met Tuesday afternoon in a meeting that lasted just over 10 minutes and adopted a congressional map with no discussion, amendments, or debate.

The committee’s webpage had 10 proposed congressional maps, but the committee only heard a briefing on map No. 6 which splits the state into a northern and southern congressional district. Counties north of Jackson, Wirt, Calhoun, Gilmer, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, and Pendleton counties would be part of the new 1st congressional district.

The map is nearly identical to a congressional map adopted by the Senate Redistricting Committee on Monday. The Senate’s map puts Ritchie County in the southern 2nd congressional district and Pendleton County in the northern 1st congressional district. The map adopted by the House Redistricting Committee does the exact opposite, putting Ritchie County in the 1st district and Pendleton County in the 2nd district…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/10/house-of-delegates-committee-approves-congressional-map/