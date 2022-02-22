West Virginia House Judiciary OKs bills regarding autonomous delivery vehicles, posting nude images on the internet and medical cannabis facility surveillance

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The House Judiciary committee on Monday took a first step in the state regulation of autonomous delivery vehicles. It also approved bills regarding unauthorized posting of nude images and regarding video camera in medical cannabis facilities.

HB 4675 deals with two types of low-speed autonomous delivery vehicles: mobile carriers and personal delivery devices.

Both are electrically powered. Personal delivery devices – PDDs – carry goods and cargo and are what we are seeing delivering pizza and Amazon packages in some places. Mobile carriers are smaller, designed to carry personal property.

A PDD is remotely controlled or monitored by an operator. Under the bill, it must carry an identifying marker or plate. It has no weight limit. It may travel on roads or sidewalks, with a maximum speed of 12 mph on sidewalks and 20 mph on roads…

