West Virginia House gets hung up on budget bill, disability abortion bill

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON — The gavel came down at midnight Saturday, bringing the second session of the 85th Legislature to a close for the year with the House of Delegates engaging in lengthy debates that slowed things down.

The House began the day Saturday debating Senate Bill 250, the budget bill for fiscal year 2023 beginning in July. The bill passed in a 90-9 vote after more than two hours of debate, with nine Republicans voting no.

The Senate adopted a compromise amendment Thursday between the Senate’s position, the House’s position in House Bill 4023 and a letter from Gov. Jim Justice sent to the Legislature Thursday making adjustments to the budget he introduced at the beginning of the session.

The compromise amendment to SB 250 sets the general revenue budget for fiscal year 2023 beginning in July at more than $4.635 billion, a $10 million decrease from the governor’s recommended budget and the two budgets passed by the House and Senate…

