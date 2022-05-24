West Virginia House Ethics Committee releases report on second Mooney ethics investigation￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. — The House Ethics Committee is still reviewing information after releasing the second investigative report into alleged actions by Rep. Alex Mooney, including using congressional and campaign staff for personal errands, accepting a trip to Aruba and false testimony and evidence tampering.

The House Ethics Committee released a second report Monday submitted to the committee by the independent Office of Congressional Ethics back in December 2021. The OCE Board voted unanimously to submit the report to the House Ethics Committee and recommended further review.

According to the report, investigators allege that Mooney, R-W.Va., may have accepted a trip to Aruba from a company that has done work for his political campaign at reduced prices, including lodging at the Ritz-Carlton. The trip was paid for by HSP Direct LLC, a direct mail company used by the Mooney campaign…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/house-ethics-committee-releases-report-on-second-mooney-ethics-investigation/article_fb789736-e712-5e32-b720-05d1a04dd449.html