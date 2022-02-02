West Virginia House energy panel approves bill to lessen regulations on advanced recycling

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House Energy and Manufacturing Committee moved forward a bill geared toward easing advanced recycling Tuesday.

The bill the committee signed off on Tuesday, House Bill 4084, would clarify that the state does not consider advanced recycling to be solid waste management or disposal, instead viewing the process as consisting of products to be used, processed and sold.

Advanced recycling is a manufacturing process that creates new plastics and chemicals out of recycled plastics, which proponents say will reduce plastic waste.

“The same products they’re taken from, they can make,” West Virginia Manufacturers Association attorney David Yaussy told the committee. “For example, a yogurt cup, a plastic wrap, anything of that nature they can turn back out if they break it down first.” …

