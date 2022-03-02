West Virginia House defeats move to kill bill that would change mission of state mine safety office

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The House of Delegates on Tuesday defeated an effort to kill a bill aimed at stripping the Office of Miner’ Health, Safety and Training of its enforcement powers – a bill strongly opposed by the United Mine Workers of America.

HB 4840, 55 pages long, originated out of the House Government Organization Committee on Friday and would change the role of MHST from enforcing mine safety regulations to offering assistance to operators.

Inspections would become “visits.” Violations subject to fines would become “concerns or safety issues” subject “recommendations or other assistance.”

It was on second reading on Tuesday. Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, made a motion to postpone indefinitely consideration of the bill, which would effectively kill it…

