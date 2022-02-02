West Virginia House Committee votes against repealing certificate of need

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After many years and several attempts to get the item placed on a committee agenda, lawmakers in the West Virginia House of Delegates voted down a repeal of the state’s Certificate of Need law.

The House Health and Human Resources Committee met Tuesday afternoon to consider House Bill 4013, eliminating the Certificate of Need (CON) program managed by the West Virginia Health Care Authority by July 1, 2023.

After more than four hours of questions of counsel and testimony from opponents and supporters – including famous Dr. Hunter “Patch” Adams – the bill failed in a 10-12 vote.

Seven Republicans voted with five Democratic members against the bill, including House Health Committee Chairman Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell. The bill had support from House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, a registered nurse and member of the committee…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/02/house-committee-votes-against-repealing-certificate-of-need/