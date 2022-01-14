West Virginia House committee considers new restrictions on abortion

Republican members reject exceptions for rape, incest

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lawmakers may have focused on economic development Wednesday, but they quickly turned to social issues Thursday as some members of the West Virginia House of Delegates considered bills dealing with abortion.

The House Health and Human Resources Committee discussed two bills Thursday afternoon. House Bill 4004 would ban abortion procedures after 15 weeks. House Bill 4005 would ban the selling or collection of fetal body parts under certain conditions.

HB 4004 would prohibit licensed medical professionals from performing abortions if the gestation period of the fetus is determined to be greater than 15 weeks. The bill includes exemptions for medical emergencies or in the instance of severe fetal abnormalities.

The committee recommended the bill for passage in a voice vote. The House Judiciary Committee will review the bill next. House Health Committee Vice Chairman Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, said the vote was an easy decision…

