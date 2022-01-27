West Virginia House committee advances coal property tax bill previously estimated to cost local governments $12M

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia House of Delegates committee has advanced the same coal industry-friendly bill that drew opposition last legislative session from lawmakers representing coal-producing counties after state tax officials estimated it would cost local governments $12 million in 2022

In a 12-11 vote Tuesday afternoon, the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee approved House Bill 2493, which would change the state Tax Department’s methodology for evaluating coal properties.

The Tax Department estimated in a fiscal note for HB 2493 last year that it would initially reduce property tax revenue by roughly $12 million for local governments in 2022, with a change in property tax revenue in future years dependent on market conditions.

The fiscal note projected that the bill would result in less-predictable income streams for local governments by ending the department’s practice of using a three-year average time frame for valuation…

