West Virginia House committee advances bill to let teachers, principals have guns in public schools

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House Education Committee has again advanced a bill that would let teachers and principals bring concealed guns into public schools, if their county board of education approves it — or if the state Homeland Security secretary overrules the school board.

House Education passed a similar bill last year, but the House Judiciary Committee never advanced it. Both years, the legislation has been dubbed House Bill 2364.

On Thursday, House Education discussed and debated the bill for nearly four hours before advancing it. It now heads, again, to House Judiciary.

These armed educators, called “school protection officers,” would have to go through a training program designed by the state Department of Homeland Security. That training must include “use of force” training. The program would be similar to that for “prevention resource officers,” or PROs. Those are police officers who work in schools…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/wv-house-committee-advances-bill-to-let-teachers-principals-have-guns-in-public-schools/article_7e240725-0359-59dd-85cf-f10ffcce97cf.html