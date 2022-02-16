West Virginia House committe OKs bill to end city user fees that pay for police and fire services and street maintenance

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The House Political Subdivisions Committee once again passed a bill to end municipal user fees collected from all people who work inside municipal boundaries.

User fees can be used for a variety of services but Susan Economou, with the Municipal League said at Monday’s meeting that most use if for to pay for police and fire services and street maintenance.

This year’s bill is HB 2324. It says, “no fee shall be charged or assessed against a person solely because that person is employed within the jurisdiction of the municipality.”

Ten cities have levied fees: Morgantown, Fairmont, Charleston, Huntington, Romney, Parkersburg, Wheeling, Weirton, Chester and Montgomery. But Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, said Parkersburg hasn’t collected a fee for several years…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/02/15/house-committe-oks-bill-to-end-city-user-fees-that-pay-for-police-and-fire-services-and-street-maintenance/