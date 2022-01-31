West Virginia Horse Coalition press conference at state Capitol on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives from the horse industry throughout West Virginia will announce the launch of the West Virginia Horse Coalition on Tuesday.

WHO: Representatives from the horse industry throughout West Virginia have come together under the leadership of West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt to form the West Virginia Horse Coalition. This group represents horse owners, trainers, small businesses, veterinarians, advocacy groups, farmers, and ancillary service providers.



WHAT: After a year of planning and organizational meetings, the horse community in West Virginia is announcing the launch of the West Virginia Horse Coalition. The Coalition will strengthen the industry, provide the necessary infrastructure, and increase tourism and economic development opportunities throughout the state of West Virginia.



WHEN: The launch will take place Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.



WHERE: The launch will be announced at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, WV at the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.

HOW: The West Virginia Horse Coalition has set an aggressive plan to promote and protect the horse industry in the state and the surrounding region. The website located at www.westvirginiahorsecoalition.org will feature membership information, contact information for regional chair people, boarding and training facilities, a calendar of events, medical services, disease alerts, education, and equine related tourism.



Contact: Jana Tetrault. 304-224-3302. [email protected]



For more information contact the West Virginia Horse Coalition at [email protected] and on Facebook.