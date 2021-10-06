West Virginia homeschool student named National Merit semifinalist

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Taking the homeschool route has allowed Sam Lake, of Charles Town, to thrive academically, helping seal him a spot as a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

“It was unexpected, really,” Lake said. “I was really happy that it happened. It’s a very high honor to be amongst the semifinalists.”

Lake went through private school early in his academic career, going to Wee Disciples Christian Academy from pre-K through first grade and Faith Christian Academy for second through fifth. After that, Lake took the homeschool avenue, allowing for the hard-working self-starter to really thrive in his education.

“I appreciate the fact that I can work at my own pace, that I can get a lot done, as much as I want,” Lake said. “In fact, this past school year, I was able to complete two math courses in the span of one school year, and I wouldn’t have been able to do that in a public or private school setting. That’s a big advantage, being able to take my schooling to the level I want to.” …

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/local-homeschool-student-named-national-merit-semifinalist/article_8f78ff7e-39af-597b-8a92-248e48e9e118.html