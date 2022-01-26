West Virginia Hive Network hosts inaugural ‘Coffee Talks’

Networking Event at Hilltop Coffee Company set for 8:30 a.m. Friday; Entrepreneur and WV Hive board member Chris Vaught to offer insights

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive Network is hosting its inaugural “Coffee Talks” networking event at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Hilltop Coffee Company in Crab Orchard and is sponsored by United Bank.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive, said “these networking opportunities will allow entrepreneurs to make important connections while sipping knowledge and coffee (or tea). Entrepreneurship can be a lonely journey, so we hope business-minded citizens will join us to hear and learn from successful entrepreneurs and make lasting connections in the business world.”

Chris Vaught

Chris Vaught, a Raleigh County native who has created six businesses in the state, will offer remarks and be interviewed by Moore. The full interview will be live on the WV Hive Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/WVHive/

“I’m excited to be part of West Virginia Hive’s inaugural Coffee Talks networking event,” said Vaught, who returned to his hometown after graduating from West Virginia University in 1995. The West Virginia Hive provides incredible support to entrepreneurs and businesses in our community. It’s an honor to assist in its outreach.”

In 2008, Vaught left his position as a hospital CEO and leveraged his clinical and administrative healthcare experiences to form Vaught, Inc., a consulting and business incubation firm. Since its inception, Vaught, Inc. has launched four successful subsidiary companies (NightWatch, MedMatrix Solutions, V23, and Indigo Health) and has been recognized on Inc. magazine’s 500|5000 roster of fastest-growing private companies. He is also the co-founder of Pistachio, a technology company that develops solutions for the highly-regulated healthcare and banking industries.

Vaught continues to work with clients across the healthcare industry to develop sustainable business models and dramatically improve services to their constituents. He is a recognized thought leader in building innovative solutions for hospitals, hospices, community health coalitions, medical practices, and school systems.

In addition to his business responsibilities, Vaught serves and has served on the board of directors for numerous community organizations supporting entrepreneurship, education, and wellness efforts. Some of these groups include Beckley Area Foundation, Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, The Bullpen Club, Beckley First Baptist, Academy of Careers and Technology Advisory Board, YMCA of Southern West Virginia, Region 1 Workforce Development Board, Active SWV, Beckley Health Right, and currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the WV Hive Network Board

Alongside his wife, Debra, Vaught founded The Vaught Fund for Social Entrepreneurship, which seeks to support and encourage social impact businesses and promote innovation in non-profit organizations.

Hilltop Coffee Company is located at 1404 Robert C Byrd Drive, Suite 200, Crab Orchard. Moore said no registration is necessary. She said the WV Hive will host “Coffee Talks” bi-monthly throughout the organization’s 12-county region and each event will feature a sponsor and guest speakers.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. Its 12-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties. More information about the Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.