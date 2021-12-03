West Virginia Hive invites business leaders and entrepreneurs ro Dec. 13 kick-off of next CO.STARTERS Core Training Program

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive is encouraging the business community to participate in the next 10-session CO.STARTERS Core training program, set to begin in January, and is hosting a Monday, Dec. 13 kick-off gathering at its offices to allow for networking and information sharing about the program.

“Whether you are a business owner seeking to explore new products and services, or you have an idea for a new business start-up, we encourage you to stop by,” said Judy Moore, executive director of the West Virginia Hive. “The nationally-recognized CO.STARTERS program is an excellent way to test your ideas and develop a workable business plan during the course.”

Moore said this is the second year the WV Hive has offered CO.STARTERS training. “Our sessions have been full and beneficial to local entrepreneurship,” she added.

Dan Cox, who started Cox Telecom in Oak Hill in 2020, is a graduate of the CO.STARTERS Core training and is a client of the WV Hive. His business success story was featured in the May 2021 edition of the national blog of the CO.STARTERS program.

Cox said “CO.STARTERS gave me an in-depth view of what it’s like to be a business owner. I learned a lot about getting my service to the market and the financial components of running a business. I’d highly recommend the program to anyone scared of getting out on their own.”

The kick-off meeting is from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the WV Hive’s offices and business hub, located at 205 South Kanawha Street in Beckley. Moore and her team of business advisors will be available to respond to any questions or needs.

Moore said Truist is once again underwriting the cost of the program to ensure it is affordable. Cost of the program is $52 (a discount from the regular price of $500).

Those interested in attending can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/costarters-core-training-winter-2022-tickets-208188386067.

CO.STARTERS Core is a cohort-based program that equips entrepreneurs of all kinds with the insights, relationships, and tools needed to turn ideas into action. Participants learn through a facilitator-led, collaborative process with a small and supportive group of 10-15 like-minded peers. Over 10 sessions, participants develop and fine-tune their ideas using the CO.STARTERS Canvas, critically examining every part and determining next steps through real-time feedback from people in the community. Participants leave the program with a deeper understanding of how to create a sustainable venture, articulate their models, and repeat the process with the next great idea.

The Winter 2022 10-session program begins January 10, and features courses in the following topics:

January 10 – Session 1: Knowing Yourself – Introduction, Assumptions, Working Styles, Team Building, Obstacles

January 17 – Session 2: Knowing Your Customer – Customer, Problem, Alternatives, Idea Testing

January 24 – Session 3: Finding the Right Solution – Solution, Benefit, Advantage, Starting Small, Brand Identity

January 31 – Session 4: Getting the Relationship Right – Marketing & Message; Getting, Keeping & Growing Customers

February 7 – Session 5: Building Blocks – Distribution, Revenue, Typical Offering, Price

February 14 – Session 6: Structures & Systems – Legal & Accounting Considerations

February 21 – Session 7: Discovering the Bottom Line – Startup & Ongoing Needs, Fixed & Variable Costs, Break-Even Point

February 28 – Session 8: Financial Modeling – Break-Even Point, Sales Projections, Cash Flow, Raising Capital

March 7 – Session 9: Planning for Growth – Growth Plans, Goal Setting, Celebration Prep

March 14 – Session 10: Celebration – It is time to be recognized and to celebrate with your peers. Your group gets to decide how this happens.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. Its 12-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.

