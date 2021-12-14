West Virginia Hive Awards Celebration to highlight Dec. 16 open house

WV Press Release Sharing

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive will honor area businesses and supporters as part of its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, December 16 at its offices at 205 South Kanawha Street in Beckley.

Business leaders and the community are invited to attend the awards presentation from 10 – 10:30 a.m. and tour the organization’s offices and small business working space after the event.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive, said the annual awards will include the following:

Small Business of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Startup of the Year

Social Enterprise of the Year

Partner of the Year

Community Advocate of the Year

“Whether you are a current business owner or have an idea for a new business start-up, we hope you will come and see what we do – and what we have done – for our clients,” said Moore.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. Its 12-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.