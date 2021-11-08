West Virginia high school students learn about homelessness by spending night outside

By Lori L. Riley, Times West Virginian

FARMINGTON, W.Va. — For the past nine years, North Marion High School teacher Kathy Lupo has spent one night in November in the cold with students she advises as part of the DECA program.

One Night Without a Home is a fundraiser and awareness campaign that was created to give students an opportunity to experience firsthand how it feels to sleep outside with few resources.

“It was a national campaign at one point, but when it ended our students enjoyed it so much because of the camaraderie that they wanted to continue it,” Lupo said. “They’ve been doing research on homelessness all week. They studied the blessings boxes in the community and shelters in the community.”

Throughout the week, the DECA students have also gathered food and supplies to donate to area shelters.

Autumn Lynch, a sophomore at North Marion and DECA historian, gestured to the dozens of boxes of food and winter supplies that had been collected…

