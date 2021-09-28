West Virginia Governor Justice’s companies make tentative deal over $850M debt

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If a major overseas creditor accepts, Gov. Jim Justice could get out of more than $850 million in debt, including $700 million in loans he personally guaranteed.

According to the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Justice-owned Bluestone Resources has made an offer with Swiss-based Credit Suisse Group to settle past loans to the now-defunct Greensill Capital.

Wall Street Journal Reporter Julie Steinberg wrote representatives of Bluestone offered Credit Suisse $300 million by refinancing the existing loans through a third-party lender. The company also offered Credit Suisse half of any proceeds from the future sale or initial public offering of Bluestone, the umbrella corporation for a majority of Justice’s businesses, including coal companies.

Speaking Monday during his COVID-19 briefing, Justice said he had not seen the Wall Street Journal story, but said the description of the reporting was “accurate.” …

