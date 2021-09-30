West Virginia Governor Justice: State will support National Guard if feds shut down

By Joselyn King, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is doubtful there will be a government shutdown as Congress debates a federal spending package.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

But if there is, he promised West Virginia will continue to pay its National Guard troops and keep them on the job as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“It’s not going to affect our National Guard — that’s all there is to it,” Justice said. “I’m not going to let that happen … there’s no way on earth.”

He said a federal government shutdown would not curtail training, benefits or pay for those in the National Guard.

“If we’ve got to step up as a state and cover this until our government in Washington can figure out how to walk up the steps and chew gum at the same time … we’ll cover it,” Justice said. “This is the sixth time in the last three to four years that we’ve been through the same drill. Then at the 11th hour, D.C. decides ‘we’ll fix it’ or they’ll put a Band-Aid on cancer. That’s basically what you’re talking about.” …

