West Virginia Governor Justice vetoes broadband bill, asks lawmakers to fix it in special session

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has asked staff at the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and legislative leaders to “revisit and perfect” House Bill 4001, and fix it during a special legislative session he plans to call in April.

Justice vetoed the broadband-related bill Wednesday because it contained “fatal flaws” prohibited by the federal Communications Act that could lead to legal challenges, he said in his veto message filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

The potential conflicts concern parts of federal law dealing with how cable operators assess and identify franchise fees in the billing process. The possible conflicts were not discussed by lawmakers as the bill advanced through the Legislature during its regular session earlier this year.

Justice said broadband providers also took issue with provisions in the bill…

