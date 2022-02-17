West Virginia Governor Justice supports U.S. Representative McKinley in 2nd District race

By Steven Allen Adams, The Wierton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is providing his endorsement and assistance to 1st District Congressman David McKinley in the May Republican primary fight with 2nd District Congressman Alex Mooney to represent the new northern 2nd District.

“Congressman McKinley works hard in the U.S. House of Representatives for the people of West Virginia, and has for his entire career,” Justice said. “I see him working in our communities, and he is a fighter for the people of West Virginia. I am proud to support and endorse him.”

Justice is headlining a fundraiser in Charleston for McKinley on March 23 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. According to a spokesperson for Justice, the governor provided the written endorsement in response to a inquiry from another media outlet.

“At the end of the day, West Virginia needs a Congressman that is in touch with West Virginians and who genuinely cares about what West Virginians care about,” Justice said…

