West Virginia Governor Justice signs bills dealing with abuse of special needs children

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice signed two bills Friday that will provide more transparency in special needs classrooms and increase penalties for those in positions of authority who abuse children with disabilities and special needs.

Justice signed Senate Bill 261, requiring video cameras in certain special education classrooms; and House Bill 4600, making it a felony for a “person in a position of trust” to assault, batter, or verbally abuse a child, or neglect to report abuse they witness.

Justice announced the bill signings Friday morning when he gave his twice-weekly state briefing at the State Capitol Building.

“Today we signed a couple of bills … all designed around one thing: special needs kids who were being abused,” Justice said. “It is just so bizarre, it’s unbelievable. There’s been horrific acts in regards to our special needs kids. These are our gifts; these are sent from God to us. Absolutely, they need our protection…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2022/03/justice-signs-bills-dealing-with-abuse-of-special-needs-children/