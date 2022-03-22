West Virginia Governor Justice signs bill to further restrict abortion

By Caity Coyne, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice signed into law Monday a bill to further limit abortion access in West Virginia.

With the governor’s signature, Senate Bill 468 will go into effect June 10. The law bans any abortion in the state that is “sought because of a disability.” This includes “the presence or presumed presence” of a disability or diagnosis in the fetus, including but not limited to chromosomal disorders, such as Down syndrome.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, allows exceptions for “medical emergencies” and in cases of “nonmedically viable” fetuses.

Under the law, physicians who perform or induce abortions will have 15 days to file a form with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources outlining when the abortion was performed, the method used and whether any disabilities were detected through genetic testing on the fetus before the procedure…

