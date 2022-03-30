West Virginia Governor Justice signs bill establishing mining mutual insurance company with $50 million in taxpayer money into law

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law a bill that will set up a private, nonstock mining mutual insurance company with $50 million in taxpayer money to provide an alternative bonding source for coal mine operators.

Justice, a coal magnate who has encountered recent financial troubles, on Monday signed Senate Bill 1, which proponents say will help guard against a potential spike in bankruptcies that leave the fund — and state taxpayers — on the hook for coal companies’ unfulfilled mine reclamation obligations.

Opponents of the new law say it will unfairly burden taxpayers while failing to address long-term issues behind potential reclamation liabilities that could cost the state billions of dollars…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/gov-justice-signs-bill-establishing-mining-mutual-insurance-company-with-50-million-in-taxpayer-money/article_c92b337e-ca7d-54c1-8486-4c4bdc0e1da1.html