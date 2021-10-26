West Virginia Governor Justice signs 40 bills from special session for redistricting, COVID vaccine measures

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed 40 bills that the Legislature passed during an eight-day special session earlier this month.

Justice himself had asked lawmakers to consider the bills in his call for the special session, which he updated at least twice after the session convened Oct. 11.

Among the bills were bills establishing the state’s legislative and congressional district maps that will be in place until the 2032 election cycle.

Lawmakers finished their work on the maps the last day of the session.

During the fourth day of the session, members of the House of Delegates adopted a map that incorporates 100 single-member districts, a change from the previous map that had 67 districts, some with multiple members…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/justice-signs-40-bills-from-special-session-for-redistricting-covid-vaccine-measures/article_05a88586-528f-520e-8f29-0abe00a634fa.html