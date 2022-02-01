West Virginia Governor Justice seeks vaccine waivers for healthcare workers￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has joined two other governors in throwing a “hail Mary pass” to try to stop vaccine mandates for employees in the health care industry in rural areas.

During his pandemic briefing Monday, Justice said the mandate is adding another level of problems for rural hospitals in maintaining staff, which is an issue in rural areas in other states as well.

The governors will seek a waiver regarding the vaccine mandate from the CDC and the Biden Administration for rural hospitals.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently threw out the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for private businesses, but upheld the mandate for workers in the health care industry…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/justice-seeks-vaccine-waivers-for-healthcare-workers/article_ad5af518-82e2-11ec-9f5e-774febe533ff.html