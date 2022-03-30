West Virginia Governor Justice says he will support action by legislature on gas prices relief￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If the West Virginia Legislature offers a “mechanism” to save residents money on high gas prices, Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday once again reiterated that he would be “all in.”

However, Justice said during his pandemic briefing that he has not been “personally” contacted by the leaders of the Democratic Party on the issue to call a special session, which would be necessary.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to take the legislature to come together to accomplish this,” he said.

A group of Democrats held a public press conference in front of a Charleston gas station recently to ask for a 30-day pause in the 35.7-cent per gallon state gas tax, a move Justice called “political grandstanding” in an election year, but also said he would be in favor of some form of relief…

