West Virginia Governor Justice names Jimmy Wriston as new Transportation secretary

By The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced that he appointed Jimmy Wriston as secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, taking over for previous Secretary Byrd White, who retired in September.

Wriston will also serve as commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Wriston has served as the deputy secretary of the DOT and deputy commissioner of the DOH since 2019. Wriston’s appointment is effective immediately.

“Jimmy has been a driving force behind our efforts to transform the DOT into an agency that prioritizes road maintenance and always goes above and beyond to get the job done,” Justice said. “Since he was named deputy secretary, our Department of Transportation has completed more maintenance work than at any time on record. He embodies the can-do attitude of our rejuvenated DOT, and I have all the confidence in the world that he will do an excellent job in this incredibly important role as our transportation secretary.”

​​Wriston has 25 years of experience at the DOT. In 2019, Justice appointed Wriston acting commissioner of the WVDOH, a position he held until the appointment of White…

