West Virginia Governor Justice launches Babydog Round 3, for ages 5-18; prizes include educational savings funds

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is kicking off Do It For Babydog Round 3, aimed at kids ages 5-18, he said Monday.

“This is our campaign to try to incentive the youngest of the youngest … to get vaccinated,” he said.

Registration begins Tuesday, Nov. 9, he said, with the first deadline to be Nov. 14.

Drawings will be conducted the weeks of Nov. 15 and 29, and Dec. 6 and 13.

Each week, 25 kids will receive a $10,000 educational savings fund. There will be 100 lifetime hunting and fishing licenses awarded each week.

Also, each week, a grand prize winner will receive a $50,000 educational savings fund, and that person’s school will receive a $50,000 check and, he said, some kind of party with himself and Babydog…

