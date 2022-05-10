West Virginia Governor Justice considers another vaccine incentive program￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another incentive program is being considered in West Virginia to increase the number of residents getting COVID booster shots.

Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing the details of the incentive have not yet been finalized.

“We are working on it,” he said.

Previous incentives to entice residents to get vaccinated used Justice’s now-famous dog, Babydog, as the face of the program.

Justice and other state COVID team members have been aggressively pushing for the vaccine and follow-up boosters because the danger of infections is still here and the effectiveness of the vaccine fades over a few months without booster shots…

