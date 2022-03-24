West Virginia Governor Justice celebrates newest Jobs & Hope graduates

WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several West Virginians are on a pathway to meaningful employment and have a renewed sense of purpose thanks to the Jobs & Hope West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the nine Jobs & Hope graduates at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Nine program participants completed a heavy equipment operations course, spending 28 days at Camp Dawson near Kingwood getting hands-on training from the West Virginia National Guard, earning their OSHA 10 certification. Participants also received interview training and résumé building tips from the program’s transition agents…

