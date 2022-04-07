West Virginia Governor Justice announces website to track paving, road projects around state￼

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice joined leaders and workers with the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) for an event Wednesday to celebrate the start of spring paving season and to announce plans for what he called one of the most ambitious years of roadwork in state history.

“It’s off the chart what’s going on with our roads in West Virginia,” Justice said. “West Virginia is the place to be. We are the destination in all the travel guides. But all this goodness wouldn’t be possible without how we continue to improve our roads.”

The event was held alongside Harner Run Road in Morgantown, which is set to be resurfaced with state-owned paving equipment and state crews. It is among the first of 266 roads across the state that will receive fresh pavement as part of this year’s program, state officials said.

Justice and WVDOT Secretary Jimmy Wriston P.E. announced that over 800 miles-worth of roadways will be resurfaced this year, with projects taking place in all 55 counties across the state. These projects will add up to $208 million-worth of improvements to West Virginia’s roads, they said…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/justice-announces-website-to-track-paving-road-projects-around-state/article_33a9a988-b5e3-11ec-b280-cb644b647e86.html