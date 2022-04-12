West Virginia Governor Jim Justice pushes ‘Job Jumpstart’ program

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite unemployment numbers in West Virginia being at record lows, Gov. Jim Justice hopes to reverse the state’s labor force participation rate that was low even before COVID-19 by paying people to return to the workforce.

Speaking during his Monday virtual briefing at the Capitol, Justice encouraged more non-working West Virginians to sign up for the Job Jumpstart program through WorkForce West Virginia.

The Job Jumpstart program, based on a similar program offered in Oklahoma, provides eligible residents with $1,500 if they were previously unemployed, became employed after Jan. 1 and for eight consecutive weeks worked 32 or more hours per week.

“If they’re back to work and on the job and qualify for eight weeks of work and then beyond that, they’re off and going,” Justice said…

