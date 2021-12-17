West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, legislative leaders propose pay raises for state employees

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and legislative leaders announced Thursday their intentions to propose a new 5% pay raise for state employees during the 2022 legislative session.

“It’s our responsibility right here to look after all the people in the State of West Virginia,” Justice said during a Thursday morning announcement at the Capitol. “However, we’ve got to look after our employees as well. As they’ve stood up, we want to award all their work and everything.”

If the Legislature agrees and passes Justice’s proposal, the 5% pay raise will start during fiscal year 2023 beginning next July. The approximate cost of the pay raise is $120 million.

“We’ve got to address our state employees,” Justice said. “We’re going to join hands together. We’re going to do an additional 5% for all state employees, and absolutely we’re going to stand united and try to get all of this passed.” …

