West Virginia Golf Association crowns first 2022 champions; Vallet and Hoshor win at Oglebay

WHEELING, W.Va. — A chilly start once again greeted players on the final round of the 2022 West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Two-Person Scramble event on the Jones course at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling on Sunday.

Winners in the Championship Division were Jeremy Vallet of Logan and Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot, with a 17 under par 125 for the two-day tournament. They overtook first-day leaders Cam Roam and Sam O’Dell, both of Huntington, for the win. “It was a very solid round of golf,” Vallet said. “We hit all 18 greens.” Former WVGA staff member Hoshor said, “Hole one was a beast of a hole, but we birdied two, three and four right off the bat and then hit some good iron shots.”

Winners on the women’s side, first-day leaders Kathleen Wong of Parkersburg and Susan Glasby of Huntington, walked away from the field, scoring a 20 under par 122. Their nearest competitors were all over par. “We’re a great team. Our games work really well together,” Wong said. “I’ll get us in play and then Susie can just do some really wild things with it.” Glasby added, “Kat puts us in play and that gives me a chance to free it up and hist it as hard as I can.”

In the Senior Division, Tim Mount of Huntington and Van Stemple of Shepherdstown enjoyed their sixth consecutive win of this championship with an eight under par score of 134. “It started out really chilly, but things warmed up fast,” Stemple said. “Tim hit some great drives and I made a couple putts and it worked out in the end.” Mount added, “I hit some good iron shots and he can putt. He can putt really, really well, some of the best I’ve ever seen.”

“We always enjoy working with the WVGA and their golfers,” said Oglebay’s General Manager of Golf Operations Danny Ackerman. “We were hoping for better weather, but this is April in West Virginia.”

Other highlights today included six birdies each for Bart Willis and Bruce Lawson, both of Logan.

“We congratulate all of our winners today to kick off our 2022 season,” said WVGA Executive Director Brad Ullman.

