West Virginia Golf Association announces new partnership with Yuengling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) is pleased to announce its newest sponsorship with Yuengling.

“The West Virginia FLIGHT by YUENGLING Amateur Series is getting a new look for 2022, thanks to our partnership with Yuengling,” said WVGA Executive Director Brad Ullman. “This partnership is allowing us to double the number of events conducted from previous years as we look to continue growing recreational and competitive golfing opportunities for men and women.”

The West Virginia FLIGHT by YUENGLING Amateur Series is open to any Member of the West Virginia Golf Association, 21 years of age and older. Open to men and women as well as senior golfers. There are multiple divisions to compete based on your gender and skill level. These 18-hole, one-day events offer a Net Division as well as Gross Division, where winners receive gift certificates at each golf shop.

The West Virginia FLIGHT by YUENGLING Amateur Series schedule includes the following events:

April 18

April 27

May 16

May 21

May 24

Edgewood County Club, Sissonville Riverside Golf Club, Mason

Resort at Glade Springs (Cobb), Daniels The Raven, Snowshoe

Fincastle, Bluefield, Va.

June 9

August 25

September 2

September 8

September 9

September 22

October 6

Stonewall Resort, Roanoke Twisted Gun, Wharncliffe Woodhaven, Daniels

Tygart Lake, Grafton

Apple Valley, Fairmont

Logan Country Club, Logan Lakeview Resort, Morgantown

"We are excited to partner with the West Virginia Golf Association,"

For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.