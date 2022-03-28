West Virginia girl to support foster care awareness through read-aloud event￼

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Kati Hatfield, of Hedgesville, understands the challenges of being in foster care, coming to the United States from China to be adopted at a young age.

“I was adopted from China at 11 months old and was brought here to America to live and grow,” Hatfield said. “As a result, this organization that I’ve worked with — the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia — has allowed me to help other foster care kids who are in the position I was once in.”

In honor of National Foster Care Awareness Month in May, to help bring awareness and connect with others in foster care, Hatfield will be reading “The Invisible String” by Patrice Karst at the Hedgesville Public Library on May 7 at 10:30 a.m. Following the reading, she’ll be donating the book to the library so others can connect with the story.

The book centers on the theme of love, a mother telling her two children that they’re all connected by an invisible string, one that’s made of love. Ensuring love and safety is a vital focus of foster care that Hatfield advocates for.