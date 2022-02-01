West Virginia gets failing grades for tobacco control

By Shelley Hanson, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — The American Lung Association has given West Virginia failing grades regarding tobacco control and cessation policies and programs, according to its latest report, “State of Tobacco Control.”

Meanwhile, doctors at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital are trying to catch one of the consequences of excessive tobacco use — lung cancer — earlier in hopes of more successful recoveries.

The Tobacco Control Report gave West Virginia “F” grades for funding of state tobacco prevention programs, its level of state tobacco taxes, coverage and access to smoking cessation programs and ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

West Virginia also received a “D” grade for the strength of its smoke-free workplace laws.

“While we have seen progress in West Virginia, tobacco use remains our leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking an estimated 4,280 lives each year,” said Molly Pisciottano, director of Advocacy at the American Lung Association in West Virginia, in a press release…

